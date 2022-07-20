Keeping in touch with an ex is like playing with fire; don’t do it – Rev. Eastwood Anaba cautions men

The president of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), Rev. Eastwood Anaba has advised married people on the best way to handle partners from past relationships.

In a sermon, the renowned man of God stressed that keeping in touch with an ex after marriage is just like playing with fire.

According to him, it is important to cut off contact with an ex-lover to protect a current relationship.

“There are some people you have to block them. You have to block them! They shouldn’t come near your phone. One of them is an old girlfriend. A girl you have had something to do with, maybe you never slept with her, you should never conversate with her. That one, I can boldly say you should never. Cut it off,” Rev. Eastwood Anaba emphasised.

He explained that there are people who can be married and still fantasise about past lovers.

Rev. Eastwood Anaba argues that such people when entertained can crash marriages.

“You can’t be playing with that kind of fire around your life. They will be saying, ‘but now I’m married, and he’s also married.’ Some people can marry, and you are still their dream man or woman. And they will go about telling everybody, ‘This is the person I should have married,” the president of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries shared.