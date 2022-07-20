NPP will fail to break the 8 if nothing is done to address economic hardships – Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, a Political Scientist and lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG) has stressed that the current hardships in the country will make it difficult for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the 2024 general elections.

As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo serves his final term in office, the NPP has set an agenda to win the next general election to become the first party in the fourth republic to stay in power beyond eight years.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview on Wednesday, July 20, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante noted that he sees a very tough task ahead of the ruling party.

According to him, the party should be very worried about the current economic hardships in the country.

In his view, it is a crucial factor that stands in the way of the NPP to break the eight.

“Put all together, you need to always work on the economy because you can never break the eight if you don’t do anything to improve the economic fortunes of the people. The difficult situation that we find ourselves in now must be a boarder to the NPP if they want to break the eight,” the Political Scientist shared.

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante added, “It behooves them [the NPP] to improve the economy so that it will be a political fortune for them. When you are in difficult times like this, people try to go behind the system and undermine it through corruption.”

As part of preparations for the 2024 general elections, the NPP over the past weekend elected new national executives to steer the affairs of the party.