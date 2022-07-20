Mahama deliberately refused to build Asomdwee Park; he should bow down his head in shame – Koku Anyidoho fires

The presidential spokesperson for the late professor, Mr Koku Anyidoho is asking former President John Dramani Mahama to lower his head in shame for failing to build Asomdwee Park, the resting place of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr Mahama, as Vice-president, inherited the last five months of his late boss' presidency after Prof Mills' death while in office.

Following a recent attack on Mr Anyidoho by the late president's brother, Mr Samuel Atta Mills, who described him as 'that buffoon' because he collaborated with the Coastal Development Authority (CDA) to build and renovate the Asomdwee Park, which is billed for inauguration on 24 July 2022 to mark the 10th-anniversary of Prof Mills' death, the president of the Atta Mills Institute, took to social media platform Twitter to respond thus: "Sammy Atta Mills says I have stolen the body of President Atta Mills?"

"Is it a crime to remove the dirty black cardboard that used to shamefully cover the grave of President Atta Mills and replace it with granite stones?"

"Is Sammy Atta-Mills talking about curses? The curses shall be upon his ugly head", Mr Anyidoho tweeted.

Concerning former President Mahama, Mr Anyidoho said: "John Dramani Mahama should bow down his head in shame for not building Asomdwee Park".

Mr Anyidoho added: "I will not use Asomdwee Park for partisan politics. It is a big shame that Sammy Atta Mills has neglected the burial place of his brother and is using the work the State is doing for dirty politics – in support of John Dramani Mahama."

"I am happy that President Akufo-Addo has built Asomdwee Park. John Mahama deliberately refused to build it."

"Sammy Atta Mills has never celebrated his brother; he wants me to tell the story of his wickedness toward his brother? I am happy that Sammy Atta Mills has opened the can of worms that I have been trying very hard not to open".

