New poll by Global Info Analytics predicts 58% for Mahama in 2024 elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been tipped to become President if elections were to be held today.

From the findings of a poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics in July 2022, data proves the 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is already on his way to becoming the President of Ghana.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, John Dramani Mahama is projected to win by 58%.

In the poll, the leading member of the NDC beats any candidate that will be presented by the ruling NPP, be it Alan Kyerematen or Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

While Mahama is in the lead with 58%, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia follows with 31%.

Per the information in the poll by Global InfoAnalytics, some 76% of Ghanaians believe the country is headed in the wrong direction under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This is in support of the recent Afrobarometer survey.

Putting the two findings together, it is becoming clearer that Ghanaians are unhappy with the current state of the country.

Although a number of studies point to victory for the NDC in the general election, Ghanaians will be the ones to decide during the 2024 general elections.