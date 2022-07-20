ModernGhana logo
Anlos to celebrate annual Hogbetsotso festival in November

The people of Anlo State in the Volta region will be celebrating the annual Hogbetsotso festival this year in November.

According to a release from Awadada of Anlo State signed by Togbe Zewu IV, Fiagah of Anloga, the Hogbetsotso festival which has been suspended since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic will resume at the usual ground at the Hogbe park at Anloga on November 5, 2022.

Togbe Zewu IV also noted that, due to some sacrifices and purifications that needed to be done before the commencement of the festival, an embargo has been placed on certain areas for the activities.

He said Gbeku Forest ground which is popularly known as "Hogbe Park" and "Ʋeliƒo Well" and its environs will undergo traditional cleansing from August 7 to August 31, 2022.

H added that the above areas are banned from any public gathering during the period of the purification rituals.

He stated that all persons are to go accordingly to avoid any further punishment from the Anlo State and the gods.

"All the citizens of the 36 States of Anlo land that includes some major areas such as Anloga, Keta, Abor, Kedzi, Konu, Anyako, Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Alakple, Atsito, Atorkor, Tsiame, Atiavi among others are to abide by the regulations," he stated.

The Awadada of Anlo State, Togbe Agbesi Awusu ll, is also calling on Anlo people to abide by customs for a successful Hogbetsotso festival this year.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Volta Region Correspondent

