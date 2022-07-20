God has seen our plight, he is ready to redeem us before July elapses — Popular prophet

Ghana’s economy is going through tough times resulting in general economic hardship in the country.

The situation compelled government to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amidst the hardship, Prophet Amoako Atta, who is the founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, has revealed God's redemption plan for the people of Ghana in the next two weeks.

Ghanaians, he said, should be overjoyed claiming God has plans to bring economic relief and alleviate their sufferings.

Speaking to the Accra-based Angel TV on Tuesday, July 19 monitored by Modernghana News, Prophet Amoako Atta disclosed that God will redeem Ghanaians from extreme hardship yet to come.

“I'm afraid of what's ahead of us. This is why God is bringing relief to the people of Ghana in the coming days. Fuel prices and other items will and must come down before July comes to an end,” he prophecised.

He continues “This is a good news to the president. It has started happening in the spiritual realm and it has also started in the physical world.”

The man of God further urged President Akufo-Addo to implement good policies that are consistent with God's economic redemption plan as soon as possible.

Watch the prophet below: