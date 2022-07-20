'Very shameful, you couldn't renovate your brother’s grave, I'm doing it yet you are ranting' — Koku Anyidoho blasts Samuel Atta Mills

On Tuesday, July 19, Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the younger brother of the late President Fiifi Atta Mills who is also the Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abirem expressed disappointment in the government for allowing Koku Anyidoho to touch the grave of the late President.

At a press briefing, Mr. Atta Mills stated that the family of the late President weren't informed about the new development, which is a breach of their Akan belief and also a disrespect to the late President and his family.

“A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn’t even recognize, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills. They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it,” he said.

Mr. Mills adds “My question is that, we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority? Why do they want us to always go through grief? This is a former president, why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation.”

Soon after, the founder of the Atta Mills institute, Koku Anyodoho, on his various social media pages debunked the allegations.

He says it's very shameful on the part of Mr. Mills to attack him for doing what should have been his responsibility.

He alleged that the money that was supposed to be used to renovate the grave was used by Mr. Mills for his political ambitions.

Mr. Anyidoho stated, “I will NOT use Asomdwee Park for partisan politics. It is a big shame that Samuel Atta-Mills has neglected the burial place of his brother, and is using the work the State is doing for dirty politics – in support of John Dramani Mahama.”

He quizzes “Is it a crime to remove the dirty black cardboard that used to shamefully cover the grave of President Atta-Mills, and replace it with, granite stones?”