The curses shall be upon your ugly head – Koku Anyidoho replies brother of Atta-Mills

Founder & CEO of Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has replied Sammy Atta-Mills, brother of late President John Evans Atta-Mills after threatening to rain curses on him.

In a post on his Twitter page, Koku Anyidoho mocks the brother of the late President for alleging that the remains of the former President may have been stolen from his grave at ‘Asowde Park’.

Making fun of the allegation, Koku Anyidoho said the curses Sammy Atta-Mills has rained on him shall be upon his ‘ugly head’.

“Is, Sammy Atta-Mills talking about curses? The curses shall be upon his ugly head,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho has shared in a Tweet.

In other Tweets, he noted that he leaves everything to God to fight his battles for him amid the various allegations levelled against him by the brother of the late Atta-Mills.

“Is it a crime to remove the dirty black cardboard that used to shamefully cover the grave of President Atta-Mills, and replace it with, granite stones?

“Sammy Atta-Mills says I have stolen the body of President Atta-Mills??

“I have joy in my heart, deep deep down in my heart. That Jesus gave to me and NO ONE CAN DESTROY it.

“Indeed, the Battle, belongs to the Lord.

“Father God forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing,” a series of posts on the Twitter page of Koku Anyidoho reads.

Sammy Atta-Mills on Tuesday told journalists in Parliament that the family is not happy Samuel Koku Anyidoho has tempered with the grave of the late President.

He stressed that his family is furious with the government and the country’s security apparatus for allowing an individual to touch the resting place of the late president.