Forestry Commission gets support from Effutu MCE to protect Ramsar Site

The Effutu Municipal Assembly has planned to partner with the Forestry Commission to give a facelift to the famous Winneba Ramsar Site to enable tourists appreciate the processes involved in the deer hunting expedition.

The Ramsar Site provides a hunting ground for the Asafo Companies in Winneba to hunt for deer during the Aboakyir festival.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Zubairu Kassim made the revelation at the Jophus Anamoah Mensah Conference Center on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Youth in Tourism Festival (YOTOFEST) themed "The Youth, Tourism, and Sanitation".

The week-long event, which is the first of its kind in the region, was organised by the Tourism Society of Ghana in collaboration with the University of Education, Winneba.

The MCE, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim in his speech indicated that prioritising youth participation in tourism would ensure the potential of enhancing youth empowerment and engagement in tourism and create tourism business incubation hubs and partnerships for the youth.

He stressed the need to improve the sanitation situations at the various tourist sites across the country to drive in investors as well as commercialize them for profit to boost the local economies.

He said "This Municipality can boast of two enviable festivals that drive people from all walks of life to congregate in Winneba to experience the rich culture and artistry exhibited during the period. The Aboakyir and Masquerading festivals are events which continue to give a boost to the economy of Effutu".

YOTOFEST was designed to allow young participants to be part of a unique experience aimed at promoting youth engagement in the tourism sector and empowering younger generations to initiate more sustainable domestic tourism promotions.