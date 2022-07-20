We're suffering because Akufo-Addo doesn't listen to God anymore, he is like Saul — Owusu Bempah

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Accra-based Glorious Wave Chapel International's founder and overseer, has shockingly distanced himself from the Akufo-Addo administration following the current economic crisis.

The prophet claims the President's refusal to listen to his advice has resulted in the current economic disaster.

Speaking in a video posted by RTV GH, a local television station, available to this portal, Owusu Bempah acknowledged the fact that the economy is in crisis.

"What is going on in this country must not be taken for granted. The people surrounding Nana Addo must be blamed. And he is also not listening to God anymore,” he bemoans.

The man of God, who is a known sympathiser of President Akufo Addo and the NPP government claims the economy was performing well when the President started listening to his wise counsel.

According to him, things begun to go worse immediately the President stopped listening to him like Saul did in the Bible.

Just as Samuel in the Bible distanced himself from the wayward Saul even though he was the one who anointed him, he (Prophet Owusu Bempah) will not also go near the President again in these times of difficulties.

He quickly added that just because he is unwilling to approach the President again does not imply that they are not in good terms.

“During the times I used to be close to him, whenever I talk to him, he listens and the nation progresses. But now, I do not go to him anymore. I will not talk to him anymore. That does not mean that something has happened between us," he stated.

He continues “Samuel was asked to anoint Saul to become president, things did not go well, things went rough and that was because Saul became stubborn and was not listening to God and Samuel, so Samuel distanced himself from Saul.”

According to him, the President has become a changed person after he assumed office just as Saul did after God anointed him.

“When Samuel tried to intervene at a point, God asked him to stay off because Saul had showed disobedience and so I see that the pure heart Akufo-Addo for which God chose him has changed," he emphasized.

Watch him speaking in the local dialect (TWI) below: