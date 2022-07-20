We will demolish buildings within core zone of Ramsar site, we're waiting for expert reports – Henry Quartey

20.07.2022 LISTEN

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has vowed to demolish buildings within the core zone of the Ramsar site at Sakumono, Accra.

Mr. Quartey said his outfit will earmark specific buildings for demolition based on a report from experts.

“All those buildings in the core areas will go down. All the stakeholders are coming together, they will bring their report, guided by the experts. Once the experts are able to define that, we can carry out the exercise,” he explained on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

The Ramsar site recently became a subject of debate after it emerged that a former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John, had bequeathed lands in the enclave to some relatives.

The development angered many, who questioned why Sir John allocated state lands to his family.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance for migratory animal life, especially birds, under the Ramsar Convention.

Before Sir John's issue came to the fore, many had raised concerns over the encroachment of Ramsar sites, which had led to flooding in various communities.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) was once seeking legal backing to demolish structures on waterways to avert flooding in urban areas.

—citinewsroom