Mim Traditional Council crowns new queen mother

The Traditional Council of Mim in the Goaso District of Ahafo Region have enstooled Nana Akua Akwaa Oyiakwan Nnadaease as Omanhemaa of Mim.

A colourful coronation of the new Queen mother held on Sunday at the Mim school park was attended by many dignitaries from all walks of life, the chiefs, people of the town, family and friends.

The Omanhene of Mim, Nana Yaw Adjei Doctor Okoforobor revealed that Mim was without a Queen Mother for many years since the traditional area came into existence. He noted that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has now accepted and approved Nana Akua Akwaa as queen mother for Mim.

The Omanhene urged Nana Akua Akwaa, the new Queen Mother to attract useful things to Mim whiles praying for success in all they do.

He urged the newly enstooled Queen Mother to keep issues discussed in conclave secret as she is an elderly woman in the family.

The 'Akumuhene' of Mim traditional council who doubles as Odikro of the Bediako community, Nana Kofi Kusi II indicated that the Mim Omanhemaa seat has been there for over 300 years.

He added that this is the perfect time Otumfuo Osei Tutu has chosen Nana Akua Akwaa for us.

"Now, Omanhene will successfully rule his kingship with the help of Omanhemaa.

"The people of Mim are very excited today because we have not witnessed have waited for over 300 years. We hope she would advise and encourage the children to participate in Girl Child education," he intimated.

The Representative of Juabenhene Nana Opepepemsuro Yeboah Kamkam( KYK) admonished the new Queen Mother to exhibit a high sense of humility in support of Omanhene and the elders of Mim for the progress of Mim traditional council.

Nana Akua Akwaa Oyiakwan thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu Asantehene, Omanhene, Chiefs and elders for the confidence reposed in her and assured them she will serve them well with all her might and stability.

She pledged her obligations to Omanhene and do anything within her means for the development of the Mim community.

Nana Akua Akwaa Oyiakwan vowed to mobilise the women within her catchment area with unity of purpose for the development of the town.