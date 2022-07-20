Bawumia mourns demise of NPP constituency chairman for Mfantseman

20.07.2022 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sadness over the demise of the ruling New Patriotic Party's Constituency Chairman for Mfatseman, Alhaji Gibrine Adams.

“I have learnt, with sadness, the passing of Alhaji Gibrine Adams, our party's Constituency Chairman for Mfantseman.”

The Vice President further eulogized Alhaji Adams, saying “he was a friend and a great patriot, whose commitment to the NPP was unwavering.”

“May Allah comforts his family and also grant him Jannatul Firdaus”, Dr. Bawumia wrote on Facebook.

---Citi Newsroom