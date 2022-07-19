ModernGhana logo
An NDC group led the attack against me in Suame - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has indicated that he suspects a group belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) fueled his near-attack in his Constituency on Monday.

The Majority Leader in Parliament on Monday, July 18, visited his Constituency but was nearly attacked by irate artisans who demonstrated last week over the deplorable state of roads.

But for the intervention of the Police, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu could have been manhandled by the angry Suame artisans as some pelted sachet water at him.

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview today, the Majority Leader in parliament has alleged that the opposition NDC had a hand in the ordeal he suffered yesterday.

“There is an NDC group behind the post office area and I believe that the third group that came, we met and they said they were not prepared to listen to any government official and that the NPP has disappointed them and so on. I think that group was led by our opponent,” the long-serving Parliamentarian shared.

Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu continued to explain, “There is an NPP group by the roadside. When the people got there, they overturned the elephant carving and started stamping on it and that is where they started shouting ‘NPP away, Nana Addo away’. I am saying I suspect them.”

Meanwhile, he has assured the angry artisans at Suame Magazine and all residents of Suame that the refurbishing of the road will be started immediately.

