NPP polls: Tamale Central MP calls on OSP to investigate NPP's Asabee over vote buying claims

Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Murtala Mohammed wants the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to look into vote-buying that may have happened during the just ended 2022 Delegates Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP has called on the OSP to investigate Stephen Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as Asabee.

Over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Asabee was one of the aspirants that contested for a national chairmanship position.

Prior to the start of the elections, he told journalists that he is aware some of his opponents have paid money to delegates to influence their voting patterns.

Although he admitted that he has paid money to delegates, he stressed that they were only for transportation and not for the purpose of buying their votes.

Reacting to that revelation by Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Murtala Mohammed says the Office of the Special Prosecutor must investigate him and any other candidate who may have paid money to buy votes during the NPP elections.

“Monies were expended in a level that people expected that under the prevailing unacceptable economic circumstances that you have subjected the people of this country to, you would have done everything possible to avoid that.

“It is very clear that even Asamoah Boateng who made the allegation, he himself said he paid for the transportation of people to come. If you look at the total number it means that he might have paid millions of Ghana cedis. I think that the Special Prosecutor should be interested in this, whether taxes were paid. How did he get the money,” Murtala Mohammed told TV3 on Tuesday during an engagement on the New Day programme.

Despite allegedly committing millions of Ghana cedis to transport delegates from across the country, Asabee failed to secure the required votes to become National Chairman of the NPP.