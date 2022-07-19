Nkwanta Residents allegedly lynch motorbike ‘Thief’

The Police in Nkwanta, the capital of Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region have confirmed that a young man was lynched in the area about a week ago.

Although residents and earlier reports claim the deceased, only identified as Kiss Boy was lynched for allegedly stealing a motorbike, the Police are yet to retrieve the said motorbike.

More so, no one has come forward to complain of a missing motorbike that could be linked to the deceased.

ASP Lawrence Wiafe, the Nkwanta Divisional Crime Officer who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue of the Nkwanta Government Hospital awaiting autopsy and identification by relatives.

Currently, all attempts to get in touch with the family of the deceased have not been successful, he added.

Earlier Report

About a week ago there was a media report about the lynching of a young man believed to be in his late teens or early twenties for suspected stealing motorbikes.

The report has described the suspect; aka Kiss Boy, as a 'notorious motorbike thief' who is alleged to be terrorizing residents of Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region.

The lifeless body was found lying at a spot between Kilimanjaro and Global Church after he was reportedly pelted with stones, sticks, and other metals until he died.

He is alleged to be known for ostensibly breaking into homes to steal and hence, been on the list of the police for such crimes.

Instant Justice

A resident, Akosah Ndege said stealing is prevalent in their community, and arrests have yielded no results, hence a reason for some taking the law into their own hands.

ASP Lawrence Wiafe responding to the issue of stealing in the municipality said robbery is not as prevalent, but petty stealing is as prevalent as it is in other parts of the country.

Be that as it may, the Police have always been on top with patrols and intelligence to curb the situation. He however acknowledged that not all cases may come to the attention of the Police.

It does not in any way justify the basis for residents meeting out instant justice because per the law, a suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

To this end, he advised residents to provide prompt and adequate information for swift action to prevent crimes or make arrests. He also advised that residents should stop tampering with evidence and crime scenes; as all of that could affect the outcome of a conviction.

ASP Wiafe assured residents that the Police in the Nkwanta Division is open to ideas and feedback to deliver better and that they should always consider the Police as their friend and partner in maintaining law and order.

---DGN online