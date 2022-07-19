Do not place LPG cylinders near naked fire — NPA cautions

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned the public against placing LPG cylinders both empty and filled near naked fire or inflammable liquids.

The Authority noted that such acts had the potential of causing fire outbreaks which would result in loss of lives and properties.

Interacting with the public during a public awareness and sensitization exercise at Cape Coast, the Head of Consumer Services at the NPA, Eunice Budu Nyarko explained that it was important for consumers of petroleum products such as LPG to be conscious of their safety.

The exercise which was undertaken by a team from the national and regional offices of the NPA saw them engaging traders, pedestrians and commercial drivers as well as fuel retail outlets

The team visited the Tantre lorry station, Kotokuraba market and taxi station and Abura market among other areas.

Mrs Nyarko underscored the need for users of petroleum products to adhere to all safety protocols because the flouting of laid down regulations has the potential of igniting fire outbreaks at home and workplaces.

She appealed to the public to purchase fuel from appropriate filling stations since these stations are frequently monitored by the NPA and hence, the quality of their products can be guaranteed.

The Central Regional Manager of the NPA, David Owusu Kena also said the exercise is to educate and create awareness among consumers of petroleum products, due to a number of complaints on the dissatisfaction with the kind of service they get at the pumps.

According to him, though the NPA was sensitizing consumers of petroleum products on how to handle such cases safely, the exercise was for consumers to approach the NPA for their complaints to be addressed within the shortest time.

On suspected cases of under delivery, he said “So far the station that we have tested, their volumes with the 10 litres Can have no form of under-delivery”.

According to him, the NPA had been carrying out monthly checks as well as random checks to ensure that fuel retail outlets do not short-change consumers through under delivery and sale of substandard petroleum products.

Mr Kena urged consumers to have more confidence in the NPA noting that that had been a challenge because some consumers think the Authority was in bed with Petroleum Service Providers.