19.07.2022 Social News

Tamale: Vehicle with 67 passengers involved in an accident; several persons injured

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
19.07.2022 LISTEN

A Metro Mass Transit bus has been involved in an accident on the Tamale-Kpandai highway.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, July 19.

The bus carrying 67 passengers was moving to Tamale when the accident occurred.

According to the passengers, the driver of the Metro Mass Transit bus was sleeping while driving.

The driver is said to have lost control of the wheels, crashed into a bridge, and somersaulted into a ditch at Kpalkori on the Tamale-Yendi road.

Some 26 people sustained various degrees of injuries and had to be conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical care.

Some 10 people with minor injuries have been discharged from the hospital, 16 are still being treated due to the severity of their injuries.

The remaining 41 passengers of the Metro Mass Transit bus including children are safe and doing well.

