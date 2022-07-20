Elders of Royal Loafe Clan of Anlo angry with registrar of Anlo Traditional Council over coronation of Dutor of Anlo, Mamaga of Anlo

20.07.2022 LISTEN

The Elders of the Royal Loafe Clan of the Anlo State are obviously not happy with the recent public notice by the registrar of the Anlo Traditional Council.

The Elders in a press release in response to the registrar, Emmanuel Hayibor in relation to the upcoming coronation of HRM Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo and HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, Mamaga of Anlo, the Elders “schooled” the registrar on his duties and responsibilities.

They reiterated that it is the sole responsibility of the Elders of the Loafe Clan to install Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo, not a registrar whose duties are only administrative.

In their rebuttal, the Elders restated unequivocally that the coronation of HRM Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo and HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, Mamaga of Anlo will take place unabated on the 13th of August, 2022, at the “Hogbe Park”, Anloga.

In a related development, the registrar ran to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs but was basically told to go and read the Constitution of Ghana and the Chieftaincy Act. They were so generous to refer him to specific sections for his tutorials.

Below is Togbiga Wenya Press Release: