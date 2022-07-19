NPP Germany congratulates newly elected national officers

The Germany branch of NPP would like to congratulate all newly-elected national officers of the party at the party's just-ended annual delegates conference held on 16th July 2022.

We, in Germany, are very proud of our party for organising such a successful conference and commend delegates for the comportment throughout the process.

While we know the winning side of an election will naturally be happy, and rightly so, it is our hope, that, the winners will hold the hands of those patriots who lost along, so that we concentrate efforts to defeat the NDC in 2024. For us, there are no winners and losers, and that, the NPP is ultimate victor.

The branch is committed to contributing our quota towards the attainment of our vision to break the eight. We shall offer our undiluted support for the current leadership and work in unison as a party.

Long live NPP Germany!

Long live NPP!!

Communications Directorate

NPP Germany

18th July 2022