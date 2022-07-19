Minority unhappy with government’s use of brute force to fight illegal mining

19.07.2022 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has condemned the use of unlawful means by security personnel deployed by the government to deal with illegal miners.

The expression of displeasure comes after the incident last Friday when some suspected illegal miners were arrested in Obuasi by soldiers while allegedly mining on a concession belonging to AngloGold Ashanti.

The illegal miners numbering over 30 after the arrest was allegedly forced to swim in muddy waters.

Some of the illegal miners were allegedly tortured by the soldiers as punishment for engaging in illegal mining.

Unhappy after learning of the incident, the Minority in Parliament has engaged the media today to condemn what happened.

Speaking to the media, John Jinapor who is the minority spokesperson on Mines and Energy stressed that the abuse of the illegal miners is unacceptable.

He hit out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, insisting that his government’s continuous disregard for the laws of the country is unacceptable.

“We strongly condemn the use of brute, excessive and disproportionate force in the so-called fight against illegal mining. This flagrant disregard for our laws and constitution under the Akufo-Addo government is unfortunate and must be roundly condemned,” John Jinapor told the media.

The Minority in Parliament wants an independent investigation to be carried out into the arrest and abuse of the suspected illegal miners.