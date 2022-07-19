Take it easy on Mensah-Bonsu – Ablakwa pleads with angry Suame residents

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wants angry Suame constituents to spare Parliamentarian Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The Majority Leader in Parliament on Monday, July 18, visited his Constituency but was nearly attacked by irate artisans who demonstrated last week over the deplorable state of roads.

But for the intervention of the Police, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu could have been manhandled by the angry Suame artisans as some pelted sachet water at him.

Reacting to the incident, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has appealed to the Suame residents to take it easy on their parliamentarian.

“The good people of Suame should simply open their eyes properly and see President Akufo-Addo’s 10,885 kilometres of new roads.

“We beg of them to take it easy on our respected Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Tweeted on Tuesday.

After yesterday’s near-beatings, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told Citi News he is not disturbed.

He explained that fixing the road has been delayed due to the scarcity of bitumen to help in asphalting the road in question.

He assured that the product has now been secured from Ivory Coast and that works on the road will continue this week to be completed in two months’ time.

“Let’s not forget it’s a dual road. Now that he has the bitumen he has assured me that within the next two months he should be able to finish.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that has happened. The assurance I’m giving them is that they should exercise little patience and that pretty soon the work will be done. I’m just appealing to them to have patience and that the right thing will be done,” Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu shared.