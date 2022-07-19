Being an MP is your only achievement but you make noise about the GHS2, GHS3 contribution to NPP – Lawyer blasts Ken Agyapong

A private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has lambasted Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong for talking too much.

Speaking in an interview, the Lawyer accused the MP of making noise about the little contributions he makes to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as if he is the only one that gives money to support the party.

“Kennedy Agyapong, what is your contribution to the party? You shout about the 2 or 3 cedis contribution you make to the NPP and do public show about, others don’t do that.

“Do you know how much others contribute yet don’t make noise about it? Do you know how much Kufuor has contributed? Do you know how much Nana Addo has contributed to this party? Do you know how much Ofori-Atta has contributed to this party? Addo Kufuor, do you know his contribution? Do you know the contribution of Chairman Wontumi? Their contributions are away above yours but they don’t shout like you do,” Maurice Ampaw said.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has gone after Kennedy Agyapong after the MP warned the Ashanti Region Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi not to behave as if the party belongs to him.

According to the private legal practitioner, the Assin Central legislature has no achievement in politics besides serving as an MP and should not compare himself to Chairman Wontumi.

“Kennedy Agyapong, your only achievement is to be an MP in politics. Apart from MP, you haven’t achieved anything, you don’t even contribute ideas in parliament. You haven’t been a minister before, you haven’t been a CEO for any state agency before, your only achievement is to be an MP.

“YOu can’t even compare yourself to Chairman Wontumi when it comes to politics because he has been a constituency chairman for two terms, from constituency chairman to Regional Chairman for three times, single-handedly footed the bills of the party,” Lawyer Maurice Ampaw shared.