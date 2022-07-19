Ghanaians lose confidence in gov’t; believe Ghana is heading in wrong direction under Akufo-Addo – Survey reveals

An Afrobarometer survey has revealed that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has lost the confidence of the citizenry.

From a press release issued by Afrobarometer, it reveals that from its survey, the majority of Ghanaians are of the view that the country is heading in the wrong direction under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Almost nine out of 10 Ghanaians (87%) say the country is heading “in the wrong direction.” Only 11% see things going in the right direction, a 24 -percentage-point decline since 2019,” the Afrobarometer press release has revealed.

In an assessment of the economic conditions in the country, 85% of the Ghanaians engaged described the country’s economic condition as “fairly bad” or “very bad”.

Meanwhile, 72% say their personal living conditions are “fairly bad” or “very bad,” compared to 58% three years ago.

The Afrobarometer survey also uncovered that Ghanaians are not very optimistic about the economy with only 25% expecting things to get better in 12 months’ time.

With the government admitting to the challenges facing the economy in the country, it has eaten a humble pie and run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

Engagements have proceeded well over the last two weeks but Ghana is not expected to have an IMF programme until 2023 first quarter according to experts.