ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Motor accident claims life of GES supervisor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Motor accident claims life of GES supervisor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Andrews Ampem Darko, a supervisor with Abuakwa North Municipal Education Directorate lost his life following his involvement in a motor accident on Monday, July 18.

From the information gathered, the deceased who is a circuit supervisor encountered the accident while heading to the office on the back of a motorbike.

Eyewitnesses have disclosed that the motor of the GES supervisor was hit by a speeding motorbike that had two pillion riders.

The accident occurred around the crossing area of the Kukurantumi junction road which leads to his office at OPASS Basic School.

All the victims were subsequently rushed to the Tafo government hospital for medical care.

Unfortunately, for Andrews Ampem Darko, he was confirmed dead on arrival by medical officers.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue of the hospital with the two injured victims on the other motorbike in critical condition and battling for their lives.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Lawsuit to hit National Cathedral project
19.07.2022 | Social News
‘We are probing purported assault of Ogome residents by military’ – Yilo Krobo MP
19.07.2022 | Social News
Closed fishing season: Afenyo-Markin supports Effutu Fisher folks with food items
19.07.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line