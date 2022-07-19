Motor accident claims life of GES supervisor

Andrews Ampem Darko, a supervisor with Abuakwa North Municipal Education Directorate lost his life following his involvement in a motor accident on Monday, July 18.

From the information gathered, the deceased who is a circuit supervisor encountered the accident while heading to the office on the back of a motorbike.

Eyewitnesses have disclosed that the motor of the GES supervisor was hit by a speeding motorbike that had two pillion riders.

The accident occurred around the crossing area of the Kukurantumi junction road which leads to his office at OPASS Basic School.

All the victims were subsequently rushed to the Tafo government hospital for medical care.

Unfortunately, for Andrews Ampem Darko, he was confirmed dead on arrival by medical officers.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue of the hospital with the two injured victims on the other motorbike in critical condition and battling for their lives.