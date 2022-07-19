100 new courts under construction, 60% of them completed — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo on Monday, 18th July 2022 inducted into office ten (10) Justices of the High Court, the 5th time since becoming President of the Republic in 2017.

He inducted Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei, Mrs. Cynthia Martinson, Dr. Bridget Kafui Antonio-Apedzi, Ms. Nabeela Naeema Wahab, His Honour Ebenezer Osei-Darko, His Honour Bernard Bentil, His Honour Alexander Graham, Mr. George Kwame Gyan-Kontoh, Mr. Richard Apietu and Mr. Eric Ansah Ankomah.

He was optimistic they are eminently fit and qualified for the position of Justices of the High Court, and have the impartiality of mind and independence of spirit necessary to hold high their offices.

President Akufo-Addo also indicated in his speech that Government, through the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund, is constructing one hundred (100) new courts and bungalows for Judges in all sixteen (16) Regions of the country.

According to him, sixty percent (60%) of these courts and bungalows have been completed, and will be commissioned before the start of the legal year in October.

Three (Ahafo, Bono East and Oti Regions) out of six new High Courts, which are being constructed for the six new Regions will be completed and ready for commissioning, again, before October.

A new modern Court of Appeal complex in Kumasi together with twenty (20) townhouses and a guesthouse to serve as permanent residences for Court of Appeal Judges based in Kumasi will be completed and commissioned in September.

In addition to these, two hundred and ten (210) vehicles were, earlier this year, distributed to all judges in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Courts and Lower Courts.

These are all initiatives being undertaken by government to strengthen the capacity of the judiciary.