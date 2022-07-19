You will pay dearly for your mess in 2024, you may not even get 10% votes — Vim Lady descends on NPP gov’t

Afia Pokuaa, Vim Lady

Media personality with the Accra-based Okay FM, Afia Pokuaa known publicly as Vim Lady has descended on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the current economic crisis that has made life unbearable and difficult for many Ghanaians.

She said the NPP may not even get 10 per cent of the votes in 2024 general elections.

Speaking on her "Egyasogyaso" show on Hello FM on Monday, July 18 monitored by Modernghana News, she stated, "You are going to pay dearly in the 2024 elections. You people just have two years more. Last minutes to prove us wrong. In the two years that are ahead of us, if you do not try to save your image, and the problems you will get in this country, you might not get 10 per cent of the votes.”

The numerous call for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was re-echoed by the vocal journalist.

She called on the President to listen to wise counsel and remove the Finance Minister who insisted on several platforms that Ghana will never go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for any support.

“People are complaining. And the reports I'm getting are exactly what is on the ground. Listen to people. Nana Addo, please sack Ken Ofori Atta for our own good," Afia Pokuaa noted.