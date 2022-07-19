Closed fishing season: Afenyo-Markin supports Effutu Fisher folks with food items

Fishermen in Effutu have received bags of rice and cooking oil as Closed Season Livelihood Support from the Member of Parliament for the area, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The presentation was done by the Landing Beach Committee led by the Assembly member for the Eyioey Electoral area, Hon. Kofi Kum on behalf of MP for Effutu.

In a short speech, the Assembly member indicated the livelihood support for fishernen in Effutu is to ensure fishermen observe the closed season as they stay home within the period.

Over 500 fishermen benefited from the support from the MP across the constituency to cushion them and their families.

According to the Assembly member, the MP reaffirms his commitment and also remains resolute in ensuring people within the constituency have improvement in their livelihood.

Fishermen who benefited from the gesture were selected from the Winneba main fishing harbour, Woarabeba and Skosua village.

They were full of gratitude to the MP, Hon. Afenyo-Markin and President Akufo-Addo.