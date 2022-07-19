ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DCOP Kwesi Ofori to retire on July 20

Social News DCOP Kwesi Ofori to retire on July 20
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service DCOP Kwesi Ofori has retired from the active service.

This follows DCOP’s attainment of the compulsory age for retirement, 60.

His retirement will take effect from Wednesday, 20 July 2022.

A pull-out and farewell ceremony in honour of the outgoing DCOP, will take place on the same day at the National Police Training School, Accra.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare as well as members of the Police Management Board.

DCOP Ofori had previously served in other capacities before becoming Director-General of the Police Public Affairs Department.

Source: classfmonline.com

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
ATAG unhappy with teachers’ acceptance of 15% COLA other than salary increment
19.07.2022 | Social News
[Video] Angry Suame Magazine residents go mad at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for no show in 24years
18.07.2022 | Social News
KNUST Senior Staff to remain on strike despite 15% COLA agreement
18.07.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line