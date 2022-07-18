No stone was pelted at me; it was just sachet water – Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has given an account of the near-mob attack he experienced on Monday, July 18.

As reported by Modernghana News earlier today, the Majority leader was met by angry artisans at Suame Magazine when he visited his Constituency.

Explaining what happened in an interview with Citi News, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu disclosed that reports speculating that he was pelted with stones are untrue.

According to him, it was sachet water pelted at him by some of the artisans but he was hit by none.

He confirmed that the angry artisans resorted to the act over the deplorable state of the road in the area.

In his explanation, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said fixing the road has been delayed due to the scarcity of bitumen to help in asphalting the road in question.

He assured that the product has now been secured from Ivory Coast and that works on the road will continue this week to be completed in two months’ time.

“Let’s not forget it’s a dual road. Now that he has the bitumen he has assured me that within the next two months he should be able to finish.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that has happened. The assurance I’m giving them is that they should exercise little patience and that pretty soon the work will be done. I’m just appealing to them to have patience and that the right thing will be done,” Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu shared.