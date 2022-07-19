Marburg virus: 98 persons quarantined in Ashanti, Savannah Regions

Some 98 persons are currently under quarantine in the Ashanti and Savannah Region after being in contact with persons with the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).

The 98, include those from the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Savannah Region.

A statement issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), on Sunday, 17 July 2022, however noted that “no new cases of MVD have been identified.”

Since the disease can be spread from infected animals such as bats on direct contact with blood and other body fluids including faeces of bats, the GHS cautioned the public to avoid contact “with such animals.”

It further advised the public to avoid “direct contact with persons showing the symptoms,” since it can also be transmitted from person to person.

Source: classfmonline.com