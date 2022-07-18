Review Free SHS and focus on its structure – CRI Director urges gov’t

The Executive Director of the Child Right International (CRI), Mr. Bright Appiah has given his take on calls for a review of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme on Monday, July 18, the CRI Director argued that it has become clear there are issues relating to feeding that needs to be looked at.

As a result, he has urged the government to review the Free SHS policy and focus on its structure to address the challenges it continues to face.

“There is a need for a review but as to the level of review, we would have to look at it in a context because there are two options available for government to implement social intervention programmes, school feeding is one of the typical social interventions programmes.

“So government had the opportunity to roll [free SHS] out in a progressive manner, as and when you do it then you identify the issues and resolve them before you scale it up,” Mr. Bright Appiah shared.

According to him, although the policy was rolled out on a large scale, it is still possible for a review to be carried out for the needed adjustments to be made.

Mr. Bright Appiah said he is confident once that is done, the policy will be in a better position to benefit citizens.

The Free SHS is one of the flagship programmes promised by President Akufo-Addo while campaigning to be voted for as president in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

Since its implementation in 2017, it has benefited millions of people. Unfortunately, the policy continues to be confronted with a lot of challenges.

As a result, there have been persistent calls in the past year for the government to review the policy.