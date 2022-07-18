A/R: Suame MP Kyei Mensah-Bonsu attacked by constituents at Magazine

The security detail of Majority Leader Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu had to act swiftly on Monday to guarantee his safety after visiting Suame Magazine.

The Member of Parliament of Suame today, July 18, visited Suame Magazine on a fact-finding mission following last week’s protest by artisans over the deplorable state of roads in the area.

After reaching Suame, angry artisans operating inside Suame Magazine, the popular spare parts shop in Kumasi mounted an attack with some pelting sachet water and other materials in his direction.

The security of Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu acted quickly and led the MP to safety into a conference room in an area called Tarkwah.

Thanks to the intervention of the Suame Divisional and the Ashanti regional police command, calm was restored as the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs carried on with the mission of his visit to his Constituency.

The action of the angry artisans according to sources follow accusations that the MP has not been serving the interest of his people since he was voted into power.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said he understands the aggression of the people and is not disturbed by their actions.

Despite reiterating that he cannot be blamed for the poor state of the road, he said the necessary engagements have been made for construction works on the deplorable road to begin this week.