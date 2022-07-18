[Video] Angry Suame Magazine residents go mad at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for no show in 24years

Residents in the Suame constituency in the Ashanti region hooted at the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, and asked him to vacate his seat as their parliamentarian.

According to the residents, the MP has failed to develop the area, in terms of road infrastructure and his inability to create jobs for the youth since his 24 years as MP.

The residents for the past one week have been demonstrating against the deplorable state of roads in the constituency, the latest being the Suame-Maakro stretch.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, artisans and traders at the Suame Magazine blocked the Suame-Maakro stretch in a protest against the dusty road, which is affecting their businesses.

In a latest demonstration on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Maakro, the residents pelted the MP with sachet water.

This reporter who was at the scene said the MP, in the company of his police guard, had to run away to save his life.

The residents claimed the MP has failed to lobby for development projects and jobs for the youth in the area. They claim he is only interested in his welfare than those who elected him to Parliament.

“Hon Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu has failed as MP for the past 24 years, his failure to develop the areas and his inability to create jobs for us is enough for him to vacate his seat humbly.

“We don’t need him here again, he must vacate his seat and allow a compassionate person to represent us. He is very lucky to have ran away to save his life,” they angrily told the reporter.