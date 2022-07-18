Ghana Digital Centers’ CEO volunteers to support Ghana Startup Bill

The Technical Working Committee of the Ghana Startup Bill (GSB) has paid a courtesy call on the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Digital Centers Limited (GDLC), Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, at his office.

Speaking at the meeting, the Communication Lead for the Committee, Solomon Adjei, indicated that the GDCL being a key stakeholder in the startup ecosystem, it is prudent that the committee visits the new CEO to welcome him into office officially and to engage him further on the way forward of the Ghana startup bill.

The project coordinator for the Ghana Startup Bill, Mr. Sherif Ghali called on CEO and former legislator to fully get involved in the GSB. “We hope you will fully get involved in the process given the posture of the organization you lead and since your ministry will be the sponsor-ministry for the bill.”

He further indicated that the bill would undergo one last review based on the recommendation from an economic and political risk analysis report done on the bill. It will then be presented to the Minister of Communication and Digitization for onward passaged to Parliament through the cabinet.

Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman, the former Asante Akyem North legislature, welcomed the team and the bill, indicating his willingness and readiness to support it in any way possible to ensure its passage by the Parliament of Ghana.

“… I am delighted to welcome the draft Ghana Startup Bill. It is a good time for such a document to be enacted into an Act of Parliament to support our works of providing support to startup entrepreneurs and creating job opportunities for the youth of Ghana. I appreciate the work of the Committee, and I humbly volunteer to support you at every step of the way to ensure its passage and implementation”, said the former Board Chairman of National Sports Authority, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.

Mss Doreen Aglago-Cofie, GIZ’s Make IT representative, used the opportunity to welcome the CEO and reiterated GIZ’s commitment to supporting the actors to get the Ghana startup bill enacted. She also called on the Presidency and Parliament to consider passing the Bill urgently when the final draft is presented to them.

Since the GSB’s inception, GIZ’s Make IT project has been the lead funding and technical support partner. Other partners included SNV Ghana’s European Union Funded-grEEn project and the GIZ AgriBiz project.

Source: The Communication Directorate

