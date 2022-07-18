TSM donates to Anaji Estate Key KG and Primary

The issue of inadequate furniture plaguing various public schools in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has become a source of worry.

A typical case is the Anaji Estate Key KG and Primary school in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region where despite the need for social distancing to avert the resurgence of Covid-19, pupils are found sitting three per desk due to inadequate furniture.

It was therefore a great excitement for the pupils when the authorities of The Sanctuary Montessori through the benevolence and collaboration of parents of wards of the school teamed up to procure some stationery, school bags and some new 40 dual desks to donate to Anaji Estate Key KG and Primary School in Takoradi.

The Sanctuary Montessori, a Christian based private school did this through their annual Love Outreach initiative.

The head of the school, Dora Nana Efua Yawson said it was an annual project to show love to deprived children in the community.

"It is a yearly thing we do to show love to the underprivileged and also inculcate in our children at TSM to learn how to give to the needy...... but due to covid we couldn’t do it in 2020 and 2021, but this year even though times are hard times we have decided to stretch forth and show love”.

She further revealed the principles behind it at The Sanctuary Montessori.

“We do this because that is what Christ taught us and we are a Christian school and if Christ is our Lord and Master, that is what we must do,” she added.

On her part, the visibly elated head teacher of the Anaji Estate Key KG and Primary school, Benedicta Donkor was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“This is going to be very helpful to some of our pupils who sit in threes and these dual desks were very needed. Forty of them would go a long way to help us, at least it can cater for 80 pupils," she said.

She further seized the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the school.

Some beneficiary kids of the Anaji Estate Key KG and Primary were beaming with all smiles after being presented with brand new school bags and stationery and footwear.