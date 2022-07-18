Six members of a gang of robbers terrorizing people in Bono East Region arrested

Six armed robbers are expected to face court this week after their arrest by the Police in the Bono East Region over the weekend.

The armed robbers were apprehended by officers of the security service on Sunday, July 17, following a successfully intelligent-led operation.

In an official statement from the Ghana Police Service, it has disclosed that the six robbers are part of a gang of robbers that have been terrorizing people in the region.

“The Police, through an intelligence-led operation on July 17, 2022, arrested six suspects who are a part of a gang of robbers terrorising people in the region,” part of a Police statement said on Monday.

The arrested suspects include Issa Mohammed alias Baba/Container Money, Reagan Kwaku Boakye alias Baby Face, Kwaku Boateng alias Star Boy, Elija Osei, and Gyimah Sadique.

From the intelligence gathered by the Police, the armed robbers operate within the Bono East Region and beyond were arrested at their hideouts within the Techiman Municipality.