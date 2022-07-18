A/R: Angry Suame artisans hooted, pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water for allegedly denying them development

Some artisans at the Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region today, Monday, July 18 hooted and pelted their Member of Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu with sachets of water for allegedly denying them development.

The MP who is also the Majority Leader of Parliament had gone to inspect the abandoned Suame highway which the artisans said had claimed one life due to its deteriorated nature.

It would be recalled that the artisans last Friday blocked the highway and demonstrated against the MP and the government for not ensuring that the road was fixed.

They warned of another demonstration today if the contractor does not return to the road to have it fixed.

The contractor has returned to the road which the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs had gone to inspect today.

The angry artisans upon hearing of the arrival of the MP thronged the highway and started hooting, pelting him with sachets of water, and subsequently chased him away.

The Suame legislator who was accompanied by the Municipality Chief Executive for the area, Mr. Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, and some party members had to run and seek protection on top of a storey building at Suame Tarkwa Makro.

The artisans are still gathered in front of the building and chanting although police have been deployed to the scene to calm down nerves.

