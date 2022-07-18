'Akufo-Addo gov't prepared to undermine the rules and long-established principles to do their bidding, keep an eye on the executive' - Mahama charges minority MPs

Former President John Dramani Mahama has charged the minority MPs in Parliament to be vigilant on activities of the Akufo-Addo-led government following some sinister moves in recent times.

In a post, the 2020 Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) emphasised that minority MPs remain perhaps the last true bulwark between the long-suffering people of this country and total misrule.

"Given the way State agencies, including some arms of government, pander to the will of the Akufo-Addo administration and are prepared to undermine the rules and long-established principles to do their bidding, you (Minority MPs) remain perhaps the last true bulwark between the long-suffering people of this country and total misrule" John Mahama stated emphatically.

"There is the need, therefore, to meet expectation by injecting further impetus into your work by keeping even keener eye on the activities of the Executive," the former President urged the minority.

The comments by the former President come at a time when some Minority MPs such as North Tongu lawmaker, Okudzeto Ablakwa have been chastising government on its expenditure, especially regarding presidential foreign travels.