Nkoranza: Mother of five deliver quadruplets, calls for urgent support to clear Ghc7,000 medical bills

A 37-year-old woman, who has recently given birth to quadruplets, is calling for public support to clear her hospital bills as well as properly cater for the newly-born babies who are all boys.

The woman who already has five children lost her womb during a cesarean section.

She is crying for help to pay her Ghc7,000 hospital bills at the St. Theresah’s Hospital at Nkoranza in the Bono East region.

The woman, Akosua Fosuaa and her husband, Kwabena Damoah, both natives of Sessiman near Nkoranza are on their knees appealing to individuals and corporate organisations to come to their aid as they are finding it extremely difficult to fend for the quadruplets and their other five children.

According to them, their peasant farming business is woefully inadequate to meet the needs of their relatively large family and are again pleading for urgent financial help through 0544675699 or better still contact the hospital authorities.

Narrating her story, Akosua Fosuaa told the media that seven years ago when he last delivered, she and her spouse decided not to give birth again and therefore opted to undertake a family planning method.

“We went to the hospital and I was given one of the family planning methods. It was explained to me a contraceptive was to be inserted into my body which I agreed. So, this contraceptive was put in my body for some years but later on I realize it was giving me health challenges so I informed my husband about it and we returned to the hospital so they could remove it from my body”, she narrated.

Unbelievable news

She further said five months after the removal of the contraceptive from her body, she began experiencing strange feelings and reported at the hospital where, after examinations, she was told that she was five months pregnant, an information that shocked her to the bone.

“I didn’t believe it and so I went for a pregnancy test again but the result was positive. I then took an ultrasound scan, which even gave me a much scarier result. The result revealed that I was carrying four babies”, she told ModernGhana News' reporter.

According to Fosuaa, as a result of her deteriorating nature of health during the eighth month of the pregnancy, she was rushed to the St. Theresah’s hospital at Nkoranza where she was admitted and the unborn babies were removed from her womb through a cesarean section and put in incubators till they reached the delivery period.

According to her, she lost her womb in the process and had to spend several weeks at the hospital before being discharged.

Assistance needed

“At the end of the day, we were asked to pay an amount of Ghc7, 000.00 but looking at our current state, as mere farmers coupled with the high cost of living, there is no way we alone can foot this bill unless other people come in to help us. We’re therefore appealing to the public, churches, public and private organisations and philanthropists to come and help us”, she said.

For his part, 40-year-old farmer, Kwabena Damoah, the husband, said life was increasingly becoming unbearable even before they were blessed with the quadruplets so their addition had significantly worsened their sufferings.