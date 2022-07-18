Terrorism: We've done the right things so far but Ghanaians must also help — Deputy Defence Minister

Deputy Minister of Defence Kofi Amankwa-Manu has lauded the state security agencies for preparing towards any terrorist attack.

He indicated, however, that despite the status quo, Ghanaians must also help to keep the country at bay from these violent extremists.

Mr Amankwa-Manu, who is also Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency, was speaking to Media General‘s Roland Walker on the sideline of the 2022 National Annual Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He observed that the menace of terrorism is not a “one-agency” duty but needs all hands on deck.

“So far, all the things we have put in place point to the fact that we are doing the right thing and that Ghanaians must also help,” he said.

“Fighting this menace of terrorism is not a one-agency duty. It should be a collective duty [that] Ghanaians must get involved [in] and that is why I am so interested in what National Security is preaching about ‘Seeing Something and Saying Something’.

“So every Ghanaian must put their shoulder to this agenda to fight this menace,” he charged.

So far, Ghana is yet to suffer the menace despite cases recorded in all its neighbouring countries.

Burkina Faso is the hardest hit among the three neighbouring countries as its military fight extremists, some of whom have been responsible for cases in Togo and La Cote d’Ivoire.

Recent happenings in Ghana’s neighbouring towns with Burkina Faso like Bawku have seen a beef-up of security.

“I can confidently tell you that the Ministry that I together with my Minister manage, we are doing all that we can to make sure that the Ghanaian is protected and so far looking at all the things we’ve put in place in terms of the construction of FOBs, the investment into acquiring gadgets to fight this menace, if you look at all that put together, I am absolutely confident we are doing all it takes to make sure the Ghanaian is protected.”

—3news.com