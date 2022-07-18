Until total coverage is achieved in Ghana Card roll out those yet to be served must be allowed to register — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that all persons of voting age must be allowed to exercise to vote.

According to him, the democratic right of those without the Ghana Card must not be curtailed.

In a Facebook post today, he indicated that persons without the Ghana Card should not be excluded from the voter's registration.

He said it was not their fault that they did not possess the Ghana Card.

“Until full and total coverage is achieved in the roll out of the Ghana Card, room must be made for those who are yet to be served, to exercise their democratic rights of voting. They cannot be excluded from the voter register due to no fault of theirs. This should be clear and quite easy to appreciate,” he intimated.

The Electoral Commission recently made known its intent to have the Ghana Card as the only required document to register who have just turned 18 years as a new voter.

The minority have kicked against it with NDC General Secretary saying that the Electoral Commission would not receive funding should it decide to go ahead and use only the Ghana Card to register new voters.