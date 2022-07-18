Being religious can't bring greatness but being obedient to God's word can — Rev. Biney

—Instead of being obedient to God's word, it appears the majority in the Christian religious fraternity have taken the phrase "we are Christians" as just a moniker and a slogan to cover their sinful ways.

They even go to the extent of criticizing and judging others for committing a sin they (the Christians) are champions of.

Condemning these hypocritical behaviours was an associate overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International at Sarpeiman, Accra, Reverend Patrick Biney.

He told his congregation during a church service on Sunday, July 17, to focus on the teachings of Jesus as that was the only way to experience His favour and blessings, not the mere sight of being called a Christian.

"Being religious doesn't bring greatness, but obeying God's instructions does and also redeems you from whatever trouble you are going through and brings remuneration as well," he told the congregants.

He continues, "God didn't create religion, nor does he value religion." If he had, he wouldn't have redeemed the sick on a Sabbath day."

Delivering a sermon dubbed "He does Great with the Little," the man of God advised his members to always believe in God who does great and unimaginable things with little.

Rev. Biney based his sermon on the scripture: Exodus 3, Zakariah 4:10, John 5, and 2nd Kings 4:1-7 citing three biblical occurrences: Elisha filling the highly indebted widow’s numerous pots with the little oil he had available; God using little Shepherd Moses to redeem the Israelites from bondage, and God using Adams' single rib to create a whole woman (Eve/Hawa).

He concluded his sermon by encouraging them to look up to God and never try to undermine His power.