Wundua-Kyirifo yiri community appeals to government for bridge

Three communities in the East Mamprusi Municipality are cut off from socio-economic activities anytime rains begin in the northern sector.

During these times, the communities; Kyirifoyiri, Dimia and Poana Yiri are left at the mercy of the weather as they cannot cross a particular river at the Wundua community to their farms, for health care, school and other activities.

A statement signed by Mr Amadu Zulyaden, Advocacy and Policy Influencing Analyst of the School for Life, a Non-Governmental Organisation and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, the perennial floods had rendered most members of the communities poor, uneducated and heavily dependent.

School for Life provides complementary educational services to out-of-school children in hard-to-reach communities in Northern Ghana and also provides technical support to both Government and Non-Governmental Organizations through its Learning and Development Centre (LDC) in the area of complementary education and quality education programmes.

It also provides complementary Basic Education (CBE) Programmes, capacity building for teachers from primary schools and community members, development of teaching and learning materials and supports other Organisations to replicate CBE.

IT also designs programmes on quality education and provides training to schools, organisations and Government agencies.

The statement said about 70 pupils cross the flooded areas to access basic education and therefore appealed for the construction of a bridge that would assuage the fears of the people.

While the School for Life is appealing for a bridge, Mma Chimsi Salifu chief of the community said "last year alone three lives were lost including my grandson.”

He said bridging the river could also help them to store water for irrigation and livestock production in the area and appealed to the government to act swiftly.

School for Life works to strengthen civil society's role in improving access to relevant quality basic education by functioning as a lead organization in delivery, demonstrating and advocating mother tongue based complementary basic education in underserved areas of Ghana.

In the 22 years of School for Life, more than 350,000 children have learnt to read and write. More than 80 per cent of these have enrolled into the formal education sector, which otherwise would not have been the case.

GNA