King of Igbo Community in Ghana holds Unity Football Tournament to mark decade of EzeIgbo throne in Ghana

The King of the Igbo community in Ghana has organized a unity cup for continuous solidarity among their people.

This forms part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the throne in Ghana.

The Adjiringanor Sports Complex at East Legon on Saturday, July 16 saw the official taketoff of the "EZE NDI IGBO GHANA UNITY CUP" with eight participating teams from eight communities in Accra.

Delivering the opening address was the central ruler of the Igbo throne in Ghana, His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr.) AMB Chukwudi J. Ihenetu, who called for peace and unity as they celebrate their throne with a flagship sporting event.

He appreciated the presence of all the important personalities, including some former players of the Black Stars of Ghana, his sub-chief (the Ezibos) among other personalities including the media.

"We came here today to have a healthy competition (The Ezi-Igbo Ghana Unity Cup), not just for me as a king but for the entire Igbos all over Ghana. We agreed and we came up to organize a unity football competition prior to the 10th anniversary of the Ezi-Igbo throne in Ghana.

"I appreciate all my sub-chiefs who have made it possible for their subjects to participate in this competition. I say a very big welcome to everyone, especially the former Blackstars players and everyone. I thank you all for making time out of your schedule to be here with us," said His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr.) AMB Chukwudi J. Ihenetu.

He urged the participating teams to play a peaceful game devoid of injuries.

He again assured that in subsequent years, Ghanaian teams would be invited to join to strengthen the existing peace between the two countries (Ghana and Nigeria).

Former Black Stars players Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Fatawu Dauda, Prince Tagoe, and Charles Taylor, as well as popular Nollywood actor Nwachie Odika Azokwu, were among the dignitaries who graced the event.

The Black Stars players expressed their excitement for being a part of such a competition and wished the King would keep to his words and make it possible for the people of Ghana to participate in subsequent years.

The competition is made up of eight teams from various Igbo communities in Ghana. It will be played every first and third Saturday of the month till they finally draw down the curtains on September 19, 2022.

Prizes include GHC10,000 and a trophy for the winner; GHC5000 for the first runner-up; GHS2,000 cedis for the second runner-up as well as other presentations for well-performing players.