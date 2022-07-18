Safeguard workers’ welfare – Ghana Federation of Labour charges Union Leaders

18.07.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Federation of Labour has charged workers; unions to safeguard workers’ welfare and protect their interests, the rate at which some workers were misused and left vulnerable, especially in the current economic status of the country is unacceptable.

The endless splintering of the workforce was undermining the bargaining positions of the care of workers in the country which only seeks to empower the employer to manipulate the work front a situation which has led to some companies maltreating their workers.

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) therefore, called for unity among Labour Unions to protect the wellbeing of workers.

Mr. Koomson was analyzing the labour front at the 14th edition of the Stakeholders Engagement And Worker's Appreciation Day Seminar of the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The GNA Tema Stakeholder Engagement is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues and serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

The GFL Secretary-General said when there was unity in the Labour Unions to fight for working conditions for workers, it would go a long way to promote individual, family, and community well-being.

He noted that relegating issues to other entities was very dangerous and that was because of the consistent formation of new unions saying that portrayed the unions as weak which cannot fight for them.

“If a union cannot handle grievances of its members, and they have to seek help outside indirectly we are relegating our own responsibilities to another entity and that is very dangerous,” Mr Koomson added.

He said it was about time the unions come together to fight for higher wages, consider working hours, look at workplace hazards protection and other factors adding that they were also to ensure the wellbeing of workers.

He bemoaned that most of companies take advantage of the unemployment situation in the country and engage the citizens particularly the youth without employment letters with poor condition of services.