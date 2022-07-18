NCCE holds Smart Governance Quiz 2022 at Kpone Katamanso

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organized the 2022 Smart Governance Quiz at Kpone-Katamanso at the end of which Accra Grammar School in Oyibi emerged the champion.

Accra Grammar school bagged 37 points; followed by Prince KKMA school and Martin Luther school who all pulled 36 points to place joint second while Michel Camp number one school managed 18 points to place third in the final rounds.

Eight schools were selected from the various private and public basic schools within the municipality to participate in the Smart Governance Quiz organized by the NCCE in collaboration with the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA).

Ms Barikisu Nfadina grade eight pupil of the Oyibi Accra Grammar school expressed gratitude to the NCCE for organizing the quiz competition adding that the competition has offered them the opportunity to study the 1992 Constitution.

She advised students to take their lessons very seriously stressing that understanding the constitution would help them become responsible citizens of the country.

Mr Seth Sotie, the Kpone Katamanso NCCE Director, interacting with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Kpone explained that the NCCE in the Kpone-Katamanso as part of its priorities seeks to ensure that every pupil and student within the Municipality has a copy of the pocket-size 1992 Constitution.

Mr. Sotie urged stakeholders within the education sector to incorporate teaching the tenets of the 1992 Constitution into the basic school curriculums so as to equip the students with the details of the constitution as they progress in the various stages in life.

The Municipal NCCE Director opined that the quiz would become an annual activity on the Municipal NCCE calendar, stressing that the commission existed to ensure citizens were well sensitized on their rights and how to exercise such privileges as Ghanaians.

He stated that the essence of the quiz was to encourage the students to develop an interest in reading and understanding the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana.