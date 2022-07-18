Resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government unacceptable — African Union

The resurgence of Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa is unacceptable, Dr Moussa Faki Mahamat Chairperson of the African Union Commission has stated.

Dr Mahamat in a speech delivered at the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union Commission in Lusaka, Zambia noted that the African Union is concerned about the recent resurgence of the unconstitutional overthrow of governments, “these undemocratic tendencies must end, we must continue with democratic means of changing a government”.

Security challenges related to the virulence and expansion of terrorism and the rise of violent extremism, Dr Mahamat stated in a speech made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The Au Commission Chairperson said the 41st Ordinary Session was held in an environment strongly marked by a succession of crises starting with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, “these crises have exposed the vulnerability of our health systems and the limits of the resilience of our economies”.

In the area of health, African Union Commission Chairperson noted that several activities were carried out that focused on traditional medicine, the fight against drugs, the acceleration of the reduction of maternal mortality.

He said the modalities for the implementation of Phases one and two of the Africa Center for Diseases Control (CDC), including the revision of its Statutes and the sustainability of its financing, and the process of choosing the country to host the Headquarters of the African Medicines Agency (AMA).

Dr Mahamat noted that the disruption of agricultural activities due to drought and flooding, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation on the Continent is worrying.

He said in spite of the magnitude of the challenges, “African leaders remained faithful to the objective set, in 2001, in Lusaka, of changing the political paradigm, a change that is now embodied in the priorities and structuring projects of Agenda 2063”.

He said the implementation of the 2022 theme on Food, Security, and Nutrition has generated a flurry of activities in the first six months of the year around the main orientations of increasing investment in nutrition, strengthening partnerships, building institutional capacity, and enabling environment conducive to nutrition.

The AU Commission Chairperson said due to the complexity of the nutrition issue, the activities to be carried out in the future should be based on a holistic approach that takes into account, among other things, nutritional health, agricultural production, school feeding, water, hygiene and sanitation, food supply and access, to name but a few components.

To this end, the involvement of the private sector and cooperation with international institutions capable of contributing to the attainment of the objectives set out in the Malabo Declaration should be strongly encouraged, he said.

Meanwhile, the African Union Commission has elected Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei to serve a six-year term on the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights, while Justice Ms. Ntyam Ondo Mengue from Cameroon was re-elected for another six-year term.

Justice Adjei replaces Ms. Marie-Theresa Mukamulisa from Rwanda who occupied the floating seat, in accordance with Paragraph 2(ii) of Decision EX.CL/Dec. 907(XXVIII).