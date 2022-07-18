Techiman: Radio presenter dragged to court by Omanhene over alleged ritual murders; granted Ghc5,000 bail

18.07.2022 LISTEN

Emmanuel Quarshie, a radio presenter of Techiman-based Akina radio in the Bono East region is facing legal action by the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Area, Oseadeoyo Ekumfi Ameyaw IV for allegedly causing fear and panic.

The Techimanhene noted that the journalist erred in publishing stories about a series of murder incidents in the town, which has heightened a sense of insecurity in the area, without authority or consultation, a situation which the Omanhene claims have caused fear and panic in the Bono East regional capital and its environs.

The presenter, who is popularly called Hitman, pleaded not guilty when the case brought against him by the Omanhene of Techiman Oseadeoyo Ekumfi Ameyaw IV for causing fear and panic.

The case was heard at the Magistrate Court at Tuobodom near Techiman.

He is being accused of using his radio programme to discuss the issue and to drum home the need for authorities to act swiftly to save the situation.

The court, presided over by His worship, Kojo Frimpong Manso, consequently granted him bail in the sum of Ghc5,000 and one surety.

The radio presenter's 'crime' was continuously highlighting the recent spate of purported ritual murder incidents, which has become a source of worry to residents and nearby communities.

Ritual killings

In recent times, a number of serial killings of people have been happening in and around Techiman, with some parts of the victims sometimes missing.

Just last week, a 15-year-old-girl was murdered at Bamire and another man at Samsama, both communities within Techiman municipality.

Some residents suspect ritual killing and have been calling on the Police to step-up surveillance in the city, especially at night but the situation seems to persist.

The prosecutor

Prosecuting, Inspector George Appiah said the Ankobeahene of the Techiman Traditional area on behalf of the Omanhene reported the case to the Techiman Police indicating that the accused without authority published or reproduced a statement or rumour or a report on his morning show which was likely to cause fear and panic.

According to him, the suspect on his show reported that people are being murdered in Techiman and their parts sold in the community.

The accused is also reported to have said that persons from some suburbs of Techiman including Sansama and Kente buy the parts for ritual purposes thus encouraging ritual murders in the municipality.

The Techimanhene, Oseadeoyo Ekumfi Ameyaw IV through the Ankobeahene, lodged a complaint with the police. The journalist was arrested and asked to produce evidence of persons dealing in the human parts to enable the police arrest the culprits to stop the canker.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect failed to produce evidence and was consequently cautioned to desist from the act.

According to the charge, two strange murders recorded in a suburb of Techiman with both hands removed according to medical report was caused by scavengers.

Thus, after investigation, the suspect was arrested and charged with causing fear and panic.

The Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Larry Paa Kwesi Moses and some other senior journalists were with Hitman in court to solidarise with him and also to observe proceedings.

The case has been adjourned to 27 July, 2022.