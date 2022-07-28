ModernGhana logo
Rev Obofour deserves national award for his humanitarian gestures — Rev Minister

Social News Rev Obofour
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Rev Obofour

The Associate Pastor of the Agape Church Ministry International in Kumasi, Rev David Armstrong Amoah says government must honour the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev Obofour for his philanthropic gestures.

Commenting on the numerous gestures and contributions Rev Obofour has made to improve the lives of many in society across the country, the man of God believes his colleague man of God deserves national recognition to do more.

He observed that there are several rich people including renowned men of God who are capable of supporting the poor in society but have chosen to ignore.

According to Osofo Armstrong, through Obofour's kind gestures most of his church members and other individuals have been able to establish their own small businesses to support their families.

For this reason, Rev David Armstrong is asking Ghanaian authorities to honour the leader of APC and encourage him to do more for the poor in society.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

